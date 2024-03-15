The Panthers signed Chaisson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Jaguars, the 2020 first-round pick is now headed to Carolina. Chaisson appeared in 26 games (no starts) over the past two seasons, recording 23 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, while also defending one pass. It's safe to say that the 24-year-old underwhelmed in Jacksonville, but he could very well have the chance to compete for a starting job in the Panthers' linebacker corps this offseason.