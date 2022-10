Chaisson sustained a meniscus injury during Sunday's 13-6 loss versus Houston and will be placed on Jacksonville's injured reserve list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The timeline for Chaisson's return still isn't totally clear, but he'll have to miss at least the Jaguars' next four games as he recovers. Until Chaisson is ready to play again, De'Shaan Dixon could see some rotational reps behind Travon Walker and Josh Allen.