The Panthers claimed Webb off the Raiders' practice squad Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Webb played in all 17 contests with Las Vegas last season, tallying 36 tackles, three pass defenses and a forced fumble. However, he was among the Raiders' final roster cuts prior to the start of the current campaign. Webb should serve as depth for Carolina with starting cornerback Jaycee Horn doubtful for Week 2 and possibly in need of surgery for a hamstring injury.