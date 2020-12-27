site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Trent Scott: Banged up during Sunday's game
Scott was forced out of Sunday's game against the Football Team with a shoulder injury, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Scott started at tackle with Russell Okung (calf) out of the lineup. Michael Schofield is the next man up at the position.
