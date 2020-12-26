Pride (hip) will not travel with the team to Washington, and he's been ruled out for Week 16, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Pride confirmed out for Week 16, Carolina's secondary will be devoid of the fourth-round rookie's services for the first time this season. Pride has started each of the Panthers' past four games, but the Notre Dame product remains in search of his first NFL interception. It's been a turbulent year in coverage for Pride, as opponents have racked up 14.1 yards per completion against him while logging a pair of passing TDs over 40 targets.