Dielman signed a contract with the Patriots on Friday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Dielman was originally drafted by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after starting in 31 consecutive games for Utah. Since then, the 25-year-old has bounced around the league, appearing on the practice squads of the Bengals, Seahawks and Rams in addition to being on the Rams' and Broncos' active rosters. Dielman has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut.

