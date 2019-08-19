Raiders' Antonio Brown: Rejoins team for meeting
Brown (foot) joined the Raiders on Monday for a team meeting to finish out training camp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Seemingly now healthy enough to practice, Brown nonetheless skipped Sunday's session to focus on dealing with his helmet grievance, apparently upset that the NFL didn't approve the Schutt Air Advantage he recently acquired. He reportedly has two other versions that were manufactured in different years, but it's considered a long shot for the NFL to approve any model of Brown's preferred helmet. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock expressed frustration Sunday, noting that the team has "exhausted all avenues of relief" and now needs to know if Brown is "all-in or all-out". A return to the team Monday marks a step in the right direction, but it still isn't clear where Browns' focus lies.
