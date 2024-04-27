The Raiders selected Eichenberg in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 148th overall.

Eichenberg is probably more skilled than toolsy at a smallish 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, but the Ohio State standout could prove a viable starting linebacker if his athleticism doesn't hold him back. He produced 200 tackles (14.5 for a loss) while starting the last 23 games of his career, serving as a leading contributor in a strong Buckeye run defense. Coach Antonio Pierce is a former fringe prospect linebacker himself and emerged as one of the best in the NFL, so perhaps Pierce sees something in Eichenberg.