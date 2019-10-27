Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Should play Sunday

Williams (foot) is expected to play Sunday at Houston, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams received the questionable tag but coach Jon Gruden indicated that he expected the wideout to play. The 27-year-old had 17 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns through Week 4 before going down with plantar fasciitis, and he should reclaim his spot atop the Raiders' depth chart at wide receiver upon his return.

