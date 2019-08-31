Ryan Crozier: Waived/injured by Broncos

Crozier was waived/injured by the Broncos on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Crozier was injured in the Colts' preseason finale. Assuming the undrafted rookie clears waivers, he will revert to the team's injured reserve. He would remain there for the remainder of the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement.

