Stansly Maponga: Released by Denver
Maponga was released by the Broncos on Monday.
Maponga's release cleared the way for the Broncos to sign fellow linebacker A.J. Johnson. Maponga hasn't appeared in regular season action since 2015, so he could struggle to land on a 53-man roster elsewhere this season.
