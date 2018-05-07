Taj Williams: Cut by Seattle
Williams was released by the Seahawks on Monday, Greg Bell of the News Tribune reports.
An undrafted free agent out of TCU, Williams was expected to compete for a depth receiver/special teams role for the Seahawks in training camp. However, fellow wideout Damore'ea Stringfellow impressed in a tryout with the team recently and will take Williams' roster spot. Considering his status as an undrafted free agent, Williams faces long odds for making a regular-season roster, even if he gets a look from another team.
