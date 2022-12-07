The Cowboys worked out McTyer on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
McTyer hasn't seen any game action since he tore his ACL in Week 4 of last season, but his recent workout in Dallas suggests that he's healthy enough to return to the field whenever a team comes knocking on his door.
