Porter announced his retirement Friday, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Porter last played for the Bears in 2016, but he's best known for his pick-six that essentially clinched a win for the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV against the Colts. His career finished with 370 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 13 interceptions and 72 pass breakups.

