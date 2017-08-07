Wilfork announced his retirement from professional football Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There had been speculation for months that Wilfork would call it a career, but now it's finally official. Over his 13 NFL seasons, Wilfork recorded 16 sacks and over 550 tackles. He's widely regarded as one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen of his era.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories