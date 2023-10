Clendening signed a contract with Ilves of Finland's Liiga on Sunday for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Clendening attended training camp with the Rangers prior to being released Sept. 29. He notched four goals and 33 points in 68 AHL games between Rockford and Hartford last season. The 30-year-old defender has supplied four goals and 24 points in 90 career NHL appearances.