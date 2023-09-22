Clendening signed a professional tryout offer with the Rangers on Friday.
Clendening hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2018-19, but he drew into 68 AHL games last year, picking up 33 points over that span. The veteran defenseman should be considered a long shot to make New York's Opening Night roster.
More News
-
Flyers' Adam Clendening: Waived by Flyers•
-
Flyers' Adam Clendening: Joining division rival•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Called up to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Lands on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Clendening: Sent to bus league•