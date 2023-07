Andreoff was put on unconditional waivers by the Islanders on Thursday with the intention to terminate his contract, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

That would void the final season of Andreoff's two-year, two-way deal and make him an unrestricted free agent. Andreoff had 37 goals and 65 points in 69 AHL outings with Bridgeport in 2022-23. The 32-year-old has also contributed 14 goals and 27 points in 188 career NHL games.