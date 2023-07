Andreoff will signed a contract with Sibir Novosibirsk of the KHL should he pass through unconditional waivers unclaimed Friday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Andreoff has amassed 27 points in his NHL career, though at 32 years old, he's unlikely to add to that total. He'll likely finish out his career in Europe after seeing time with the Kings, Flyers and Islanders.