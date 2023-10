Ahcan was placed on waivers Saturday.

The defenseman is on a two-year, two-way contract and will start the season with AHL Colorado, should he pass through waivers. Ahcan has played nine games during his NHL career, all with the Bruins, last playing Apr. 29, 2022 in Toronto. He spent all of 2022-23 with AHL Providence, registering five goals and adding 31 assists in 68 games.