Avalanche's Mark Alt: On waiver wire
Alt was designated for waivers by Colorado on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Alt has been a fringe player for the past couple of seasons and has just 16 NHL games under his belt. Without a clearly defined role with the club, he is likely to spend the year in the minors, but could earn the occasional call-up to provide additional depth.
