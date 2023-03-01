Welinski was included in the Rangers' trade package to the Blackhawks in exchange for Patrick Kane on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic

Welinski, a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick all went from New York to Chicago in the three-team deal, which also saw the Coyotes retain 25 percent of Kane's salary. Welinski is a career minor-league defenseman, though it's possible he gets a look with the Blackhawks at some point this season. He has six points in 46 career NHL contests.