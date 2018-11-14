Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Unavailable against St. Louis
Davidson (leg) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blues.
Davidson has only tallied one assist while posting a minus-4 rating in seven appearances this season, so his absence shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups. With Davidson unavailable, look for Gustav Forsling or Brandon Manning to draw into the lineup against St. Louis.
More News
