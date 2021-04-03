Davidson was recalled from AHL Rochester to the taxi squad Saturday.
Davidson dropped to the minors Friday but was recalled Saturday. The 29-year-old will add depth on the Sabres' blue line for the time being, but he's not expected to enter the lineup much.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Davidson: Shifts to AHL affiliate•
-
Sabres' Brandon Davidson: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Brandon Davidson: Surfaces on active roster•
-
Sabres' Brandon Davidson: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Brandon Davidson: Bumps to active roster•
-
Sabres' Brandon Davidson: Drops to taxi squad•