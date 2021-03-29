Pirri was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.
Pirri has played just one game with the big club this season. The 6-foot-1 forward will take on a larger role in the minors. Last season, he posted 35 points over 38 AHL contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Jumps to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Down to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Back with taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Back on taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Dropped to minor-league affiliate•