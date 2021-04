Mitchell will join the active roster and play Thursday against the Red Wings, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

With Adam Boqvist (concussion) and Calvin de Haan (hip) both sidelined, Mitchell will get an opportunity to crack the Blackhawks' lineup for the first time since March 25 against the Panthers. The 22-year-old blueliner has tallied four points while posting a minus-7 rating in 32 NHL appearances this season.