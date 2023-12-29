Mitchell was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mitchell has spent enough time on the NHL roster to be required to pass through waivers again after previously going unclaimed back in late October. Considering the blueliner has been a frequent healthy scratch since then in addition to logging just one assist in 11 games, it seems unlikely another team will claim his this time around either. As such, look for Mitchell to land in the minors with AHL Providence once he clears.