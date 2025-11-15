Mitchell scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-2 win over Toronto on Friday.

This was Mitchell's first multi-point effort of the season. He has five points over nine games while adding a plus-5 rating and 15 shots on net in his first year with the Griffins. The Red Wings haven't been impacted by injuries at the NHL level on the blue line, so it's unclear where Mitchell is in the pecking order for call-ups, but he hasn't done much to stand out yet.