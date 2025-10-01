Mitchell was placed on waivers by Detroit on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Mitchell had four goals and 27 points across 47 outings with AHL Providence as well as an assist in 15 appearances with Boston during the 2024-25 regular season. Mitchell is expected to report to AHL Grand Rapids if he goes unclaimed, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 26-year-old gets a chance with the Red Wings at some point during the campaign.