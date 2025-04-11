Mitchell was scratched for the third straight game in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Mitchell is a pending restricted free agent this offseason, but he hasn't done much lately to make a lasting impression on the Bruins. He's on a 10-game point drought and has just one point, an assist, over 14 outings at the NHL level this season. He's added 21 blocked shots, 10 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating. The Bruins have some holes to fill on the blue line for 2025-26, but it's unclear if Mitchell will be part of that.