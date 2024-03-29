Zaitsev is slated to miss Saturday's matchup with the Flyers due to an upper-body injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zaitsev is just 10 games back from a knee injury that previously sidelined him for nearly two months. During that stretch, the blueliner has been held off the scoresheet while chipping in just 12 shots, 17 blocks and 13 hits while averaging 15:35 of ice time.