Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Returns from assignment
Kukan was recalled from his conditioning stint in the minors Monday.
Kukan played five games with AHL Cleveland, in which he tallied two points and zero PIM. The defender is unlikely to break into the lineup right away, hence the need for his conditioning stint in the minors in the first place.
