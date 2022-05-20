Kukan will sign with a team in Switzerland's National League for the 2022-23 campaign.

Kukan has yet to sign a contract with a Swiss team, but the ZSC Lions appear to be the front runner to land the 28-year-old defender. Assuming Kukan doesn't return to North America in the future, he'll finish his NHL career having collected five goals and 30 points through 153 appearances with the Blue Jackets.