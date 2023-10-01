Voronkov has a clause in his contract that would allow him to return to the KHL if he's not on an NHL roster by the end of December, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old center measured at a massive 6-foor-5, 240 pounds in training camp with the Blue Jackets and could give them a physical presence in a bottom-six role, but the team's depth at forward could also cause Voronkov to begin the season with AHL Cleveland. GM Jarmo Kekalainen believes he'll make the Opening Night roster, however. "I'll say this... when he's in front of the net trying to screen the goalie, I kinda like his size right now," Kekalainen said this weekend.