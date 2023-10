Voronkov was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old center was always likely to begin the season in the AHL due to the Blue Jackets' roster crunch at forward, but Voronkov has a clause in his contract that says he can return to the KHL if he's not on an NHL roster by the end of December. As a result, he could be one of the first players called up if injuries hit the Columbus roster.