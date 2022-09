Neal signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blue Jackets on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Neal couldn't hold down a spot in the Blues' lineup last year, logging four points in 19 contests while spending the bulk of the year with AHL Springfield. He'll have to settle for a tryout, though a strong showing in training camp could earn him a contract from the Blue Jackets, who are still not as deep up front as St. Louis was last year.