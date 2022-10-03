Neal was released from his professional tryout agreement by Columbus on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Neal only appeared in 19 contests for St. Louis last season in which he tallied two goals, two assists and 31 shots while logging 11:58 of ice time per game. It's unclear what's next for the 14-year NHL veteran, who could be facing the prospect of hanging up his skates. If this is the end for Neal, he would retire having logged 869 games in which he tallied 296 goals and 263 assists along with 58 points in 110 postseason clashes.