Sherwood was left off the team's final 31-man roster for the playoffs, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Sherwood was a bit of a long shot to make the squad, especially considering he saw action in just three contests this season, recording just six shots across 6:38 of average ice time. Along with Sherwood, Ryan MacInnis and Veini Vehvilainen were also cut by the team.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Joins team ahead of camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Dropped down a level•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Gets the call•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Activated and assigned•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Resumes skating Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kole Sherwood: Out 4-6 weeks•