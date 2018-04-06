Blues' Carter Hutton: Defending road net Friday
Hutton will start against host Chicago on Friday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blackhawks defeated the Blues 4-3 in St. Louis on Wednesday when Jake Allen allowed a goal with nine seconds left in regulation. Hutton, who's gone 16-7-3 with a 2.13 and .930 save percentage this season, will play out the first half of a back-to-back set before the Blues face a do-or-die challenge against the Avalanche on Saturday.
