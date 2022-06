Hutton announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday, TSN reports.

Hutton appeared in 235 games during his 10-year career, going 94-90-27 while posting a 2.76 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The 36-year-old veteran spent most of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors, which was probably one of the motivating factors behind his decision to hang up his skates.