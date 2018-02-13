Blues' Carter Hutton: Facing pucks in Nashville
Hutton will start in net for Tuesday night's showdown in Nashville, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
The Blues elected to give the last two starts to Jake Allen, theoretically in an effort to allow him another chance at the starting job. He played decently, but it likely wasn't enough to dethrone Hutton, who has been outstanding lately. The Ontario native has allowed just six goals over his last six contests -- with three of those goals coming in one game -- on his way to a .961 save percentage and 5-1-0 record over that span. He'll look to keep up the momentum against a Predators team that has lost two of its last three.
