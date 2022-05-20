site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Steve Santini: Returned to AHL affiliate
Santini was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Friday.
Santini will join Springfield for its upcoming Calder Cup playoff run. The 27-year-old defender hasn't appeared in an NHL contest in 2021-22.
