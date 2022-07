Perlini won't be qualified by the Oilers, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Perlini appeared in just 23 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, picking up five points over that span, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. Perlini will almost assuredly need to settle for a two-way contract in order to remain in the NHL in 2022-23.