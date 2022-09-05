Connolly signed a one-year contract with HC Lugano of Switzerland's National League on Monday.
Connolly appeared in nine games with Chicago during the 2021-22 season. He spent the majority of the year at the AHL level, supplying 17 goals and 35 points in 37 matches for Rockford. The 30-year-old forward has picked up seven points in 40 NHL appearances over the past two seasons.
