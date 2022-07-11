Connolly was waived Monday by the Blackhawks, who plan to buy out his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The No. 6 overall pick in 2010, Connolly spent the majority of last season with AHL Rockford, where he produced a solid 35 points in 37 games. He was held to a lone assist in nine NHL contests, though, and has recorded just seven points in his last 40 top-level games since his 19-goal effort with Florida in 2020-21. Assuming he clears waivers and gets bought out, Connolly will become an unrestricted free agent and look to find work with a sixth NHL franchise after earlier stints in Tampa Bay, Boston and Washington.