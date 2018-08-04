Sutter has signed a contract with Vaasa Sport in Finland, TSN reports.

Sutter was selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He made 12 appearances at the top level from 2014-16, but the winger failed to record a single point against a minus-6 rating over that span. Sutter is only 26 years old and comes from a legendary hockey family, so there's an outside chance that this isn't the last time we'll hear about the guy in the second generation of Sutters who are playing (or have played) in the NHL