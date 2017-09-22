Sutter was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Sutter -- who signed a one-year deal with the Jets during the offseason -- will head back to the AHL where he logged just 19 outings last year. The winger has suited up in 12 NHL contests with the Hurricanes, but is still looking for his first NHL point. Unless the 25-year-old can significantly improve his scoring touch, he is unlikely to get a crack at the Jets game-day lineup, given the level of young talent the organization has stockpiled.