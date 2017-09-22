Jets' Brody Sutter: Reassigned to minors
Sutter was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Sutter -- who signed a one-year deal with the Jets during the offseason -- will head back to the AHL where he logged just 19 outings last year. The winger has suited up in 12 NHL contests with the Hurricanes, but is still looking for his first NHL point. Unless the 25-year-old can significantly improve his scoring touch, he is unlikely to get a crack at the Jets game-day lineup, given the level of young talent the organization has stockpiled.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...