Bruins' Cody Goloubef: Joins Boston organization
The Bruins have signed Goloubef to a one-year, two-way contract, the team's official site reports.
Goloubef, whose deal carries an NHL cap hit of $650,000, spent last season with AHL Stockton, logging eight goals and 20 points in 48 games. The 28-year-old has 129 games worth of NHL experience under his belt, but the right-shooting blueliner profiles as an organization depth option for the Bruins.
