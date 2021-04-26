Goloubef was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.
Goloubef and winger Logan Shaw were sent down from the taxi squad to make room on the roster for goalies Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese, as Ottawa's adding reinforcements in net after losing both Matt Murray and Anton Forsberg to lower-body injuries over the weekend.
