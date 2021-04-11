Goloubef signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Sunday.
Goloubef signed with AHL Belleville -- the Senators' minor-league affiliate -- before the season, and he's been rewarded with a two-way contract after posting four points through 19 games. The 31-year-old was subsequently placed on waivers after signing, indicating that he'll be sent back to minors Monday.
